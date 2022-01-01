New Year’s Eve dinner for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

An intimate meal shared by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone while on vacation for the New Year.

He posted a short monochrome clip of Deepika eating her food on his Instagram account. “#happynewyear,” he wrote in the caption. “Having fun baby?” Ranbir could be heard asking. Replying to him she quirkily said, “We here to enjoy, what else we here for?” In the clip, Deepika looked stunning in an off-shoulder dress paired with a necklace.

The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport before departing for their annual vacation. It is reported that Deepika and Ranveer have jetted off to the Maldives.

In the meantime, Ranveer released his film ’83’ a few days ago, while Deepika is awaiting the release of her film ‘Gehraiyaan.

