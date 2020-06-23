Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has triggered many unanswered questions in the film fraternity. Post his death, a lot has been happening on social media. The industry seems to be divided into two sides. While everyone has been mourning the loss of the actor, a lot of the sadness has transpired into anger and that in turn has led to netizens slamming celebrities for multiple reasons. Several debates on nepotism have been taking place. People have raised several questions over how the outsiders are treated in Bollywood.
Amidst all this, filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor among others have received constant flak on social media. And hence, as a result of all the slamming and trolls online, it looks like many of them have limited the comments on their Instagram accounts.
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar recently restricted the people who can comment on their posts.
I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year….. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with…but somehow I never followed up on that feeling…will never make that mistake again…we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times …some of us succumb to these silences and go within…we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them….Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me …to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations…..I hope this resonates with all of you as well….will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ….💔💔💔
And hence, as a result of all the slamming and trolls online, it looks like they have limited the comments on their Instagram accounts. Kareena Kapoor Khan too has joined the two in restricting the people who can comment on her Instagram handle.
Not just this, there has been a tremendous decrease in the followers of these B-town celebs as netizens do not approve of the privileges they have got and the entire power dynamics.