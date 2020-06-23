Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has triggered many unanswered questions in the film fraternity. Post his death, a lot has been happening on social media. The industry seems to be divided into two sides. While everyone has been mourning the loss of the actor, a lot of the sadness has transpired into anger and that in turn has led to netizens slamming celebrities for multiple reasons. Several debates on nepotism have been taking place. People have raised several questions over how the outsiders are treated in Bollywood.

Amidst all this, filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor among others have received constant flak on social media. And hence, as a result of all the slamming and trolls online, it looks like many of them have limited the comments on their Instagram accounts.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar recently restricted the people who can comment on their posts.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 14, 2020 at 6:12am PDT

And hence, as a result of all the slamming and trolls online, it looks like they have limited the comments on their Instagram accounts. Kareena Kapoor Khan too has joined the two in restricting the people who can comment on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jun 14, 2020 at 4:09am PDT

Not just this, there has been a tremendous decrease in the followers of these B-town celebs as netizens do not approve of the privileges they have got and the entire power dynamics.