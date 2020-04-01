Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, several celebrities are coming forward to help people affected by the deadly virus. They are taking a pledge to make donations and announcing it on their social media handles. But, Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha belongs to a different school of thought. She doesn’t want to announce the donations made by her on public platforms. And that’s what she told the people who trolled her for not donating for the needy.

On Tuesday, Sonakshi Sinha was being trolled for not donating for the cause, while many of her co-stars and industry friends are making huge donations to PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

Sonakshi gave a fitting reply. The actress took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, “Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made. Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference) (sic).”

Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)😊 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 31, 2020

Earlier, when Amitabh Bachchan was also criticised for not donating to help people affected by the crisis, the actor wrote a long post in Hindi.

He wrote, “Ek ne diya aur keh diya ke diya, dusre ne diya aur kaha nahi ki diya. Dusri shreni me hi rehne do mujhe ae priyajan. Jise mila wo kya jaane kisne diya, jano uska bus karun krandan. In haalaton mein aur kya kaha jaye. Jo janein mujhe jaanein, mai to sada swabhao se hi raha hu kamsukhan (One gave and said that he did, another gave and did not say that he did. Let me be in the second category. The one who receives knows not who gave it just know his emotions, those who know me, know I have always been one to talk less) (sic).”

T 3484 -एक ने दिया और कह दिया,कि दिया,

दूसरे ने दिया और कहा नहीं,कि दिया,

दूसरी श्रेणी में ही रहने दो मुझे ऐ प्रीयजन

जिसे मिला, वो क्या जाने किसने दिया; जानो उसका बस करुण क्रंदन।

इन हालातों में और क्या कहा जाए ,

जो जानें मुझे,जानें, मैं तो सदा स्वभाव से ही रहा हूँ कमसुख़न ! pic.twitter.com/0S8uRBOVIC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2020

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to announce that they have donated to the PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund to help the government fight the crisis including Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth and Ajay Devgn, among others.