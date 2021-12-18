Neha Kakkar’s new song crosses 101 million views

The recent song of Neka Kakkar which is the reprised version of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ has collected 101 million views on YouTube. Since the singer was emotionally involved with the song, it felt like her own composition.

Neha said, “I think that I got to own the reprised version of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ because I sang it in a way I would if I had composed it. This song has a special fan following and it warms my heart to hear it being requested by my fans. Rajat Nagpal (composer) has given me a gem of a song and I’m grateful.”

The song has been released under Desi Music Factory which has been changing the undercurrents of the Indian independent music scene.

Anshul Garg, Founder at Desi Music Factory said, “The thrill about having Neha Kakkar reimagine a song is that she can add an entirely new spin to it. It’s incredible that no matter how she interprets the song, listeners connect to it. Just as much credit goes to Rajat Nagpal for showing us love through his composition.”

(With inputs from IANS)