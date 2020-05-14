Amidst the lockdown, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu is all set to release digitally on ZEE5. The makers on Wednesday dropped the official poster of the film on their Instagram handle.

In the poster, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen finally arriving at the Bollywood station with his bag full of write-ups and his metal box – ‘pitara’ as we popularly call it. Nawazuddin is also seen with his eyes shining in hope for better days.

A day before, the makers had released the teaser of the film. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Nawazuddin wrote, “Aa raha hai yeh apni kahaani, apne andaaz mein sunaane… #Ghoomketu! 22nd May ko, sirf #ZEE5 par (sic).”

The storyline of Ghoomketu revolves around an upcoming writer who wants to make it big in the film industry, and so, he runs away from home and reaches Mumbai. In his quest to come up with a great story, he deals with various subjects and the same is portrayed on screen well. On his quest to come up with a great story, he is inspired by day to day mundane life activities. Will his ambition and determination exceed his talents? Or will a corrupt cop, who is on a mission to find Ghoomketu, put a brake on his 30-day escapade? A quirky comedy-drama, the film is set in a wickedly playful backdrop and will be great for the entire family to watch together.

The film, directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani have made special appearances.

Ghoomketu is all set to exclusively release on ZEE5 on 22nd May 2020.