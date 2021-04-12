Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that aspiring actors need to make sure they have their unique style while entering showbiz, adding that if they intend to copy the superstars, they will not be liked by the audience.

“I would just like to say from my experience that you should not lose your originality. These superstars do fake acting, so don’t get carried away with it. I want to see your original acting. If you are acting like a superstar, why would I watch you. If you show something good, something that is interesting and original, I would want to see that,” he told IANS.

The actor adds that stars are now moving to OTT because films are not being released in theatres.

“In the beginning, it was because of cause and passion. Now, because of the lockdown and films not releasing in theatres, these big stars are coming to OTT. That is not a good thing. Now there are big OTT platforms that are taking these big stars. Why didn’t these stars come before?” he says.

Nawazuddin makes his music video debut in B. Praak’s new song “Baarish ki jaaye”, which released recently.

Talking about the video, he says: “My experience was very different. I have never done it (music video) before and I never even paid attention. But they got two to three options, and we talked. I like the work of B. Praak and this one I liked in the first go. (Video director) Arvindr Khaira shot in Hyderabad. We shot it in two days. I have never danced and have this mental blockage about it. I was scared, too. But I rehearsed and it went off well,” he recalls.