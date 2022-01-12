During National Youth Day, Ayushmann Khurrana aims to end violence against children

The actor Ayushmann Khurrana constantly strives to positively impact society through his progressive, conversation-starting entertainment.

As part of UNICEF’s global campaign EVAC, Ayushmann was named the Celebrity Advocate. Ayushmann has a special message for National Youth Day on Wednesday aimed at curbing violence against children.

In his message, he said, “The National Youth Day is yet another opportunity for all of us to commit ourselves to one important issue. As we begin this year, let’s join hands to end violence against children everywhere. Violence, as we know affects children everywhere and in all aspects of their lives. Many young people today may have faced violence as children.”

Additionally, he spoke about establishing a culture of tolerance within families, schools, and social networks.

“I want to reiterate that violence and bullying in all its forms is unacceptable. We must build a culture of tolerance and respect and ensure that our homes, schools, and social networks are safe places for children. As UNICEF’s celebrity advocate for ending violence against children, I hope that together, we can make a difference,” he added.

UNICEF’s annual agenda for Indian youth was also shared by Ayushmann.

“UNICEF works towards ensuring the rights of all children, everywhere, including their right to physical and mental well-being. This is even more important in the context of COVID-19, when the impact of the pandemic has made more children vulnerable to violence and exploitation, including in the online environment,” he explained.

Positive change can only be achieved through collective voices, according to ‘Badhaai Ho’ star Amandeep Singh.

“We can only achieve positive change once we recognize the problem, speak about it and put our heads together to fight it. Raising our collective voices and taking action against violence is crucial. As UNICEF’s celebrity advocate, my goal is to reach out to as many people as I can, both children and parents with this message,” he shared.

In conclusion, he advocated COVID-19 safety norms.

“On that note, I wish you all a very happy new year. Please remember to follow all precautions in order to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe from COVID-19,” he signed off.

In addition to ‘Anek’, ‘Doctor G’, and ‘Action Hero’, Ayushmann has upcoming projects.

(With inputs from ANI)