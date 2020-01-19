Southern beauty Priyamani, after making her web debut with The Family Man, opposite Manoj Bajpayee is now all set to make her Bollywood entry with Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama Maidaan.

Helmed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is based in the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will essay Syed Abdul Rahim who served as coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Keerthy Suresh, who was earlier roped in to play the character of a mother, left the project as the makers felt that she looked ‘too young’ for the role.

“Keerthy shot for the film for a days. After the shoot the makers and Keerthy both felt that she looked too young as she had lost a lot of weight since being signed for the film to authentically portray the role of a mother as has been written in the script,” reported PTI.

The 27-year-old Keerthy and the producers then decided to part ways so as to stay true and authentic to the film’s story.

Priyamani who is 35, most recently featured alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Amazon original The Family Man. She is all set to portray Sasikala in Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi.

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah have been credited for screenplay and dialogues, respectively.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 27.