Namrata Soni: ‘Shah Rukh, Salman stood by me amidst restrictions on women makeup artists’

In the vibrant world of Bollywood, makeup artists play a crucial role in shaping the image of stars. Among them, Namrata Soni stands out, not only for her remarkable skills but also for her pioneering spirit in overcoming significant obstacles within the industry. From launching her own beauty brand, Simply Nam, in 2020 to working with A-list celebrities, her journey has been anything but ordinary.

Over the past two decades, Namrata has transformed the faces of some of the industry’s most beloved actresses, including Rani Mukerji and Sonam Kapoor. Yet, her path to success has been fraught with challenges that many would find unimaginable.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Namrata candidly recounted the difficult period when women makeup artists faced systemic barriers in Bollywood. She vividly remembered a time when she had to confront union rules in Mumbai that effectively barred women from working as makeup artists on film sets. “There was a time when women were not allowed to do makeup,” she recalled. “I found myself fighting with the union just to be able to work in this industry. It was incredibly hard.”

The stakes were high, not just for Namrata but for her family as well. She recounted how her parents faced intimidation, including threatening phone calls warning them to prevent her from pursuing her dream. “I remember my mother was very scared. She even asked me to stop working,” Namrata shared, highlighting the emotional toll her career aspirations took on her loved ones.

Despite the fear and pressure, Namrata’s resolve only strengthened. “We live in a secular country with a woman president, so it was strange to be told what I could or couldn’t do in my career,” she reflected. Initially, she followed the union’s directives, hiding in a vanity car until she was called back to set. But eventually, she took a stand. “I said, ‘I’m sorry, but I’m going to stand up for myself.’”

In her fight for justice and equality, Namrata Soni found unexpected allies in Bollywood’s elite. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Farah Khan rallied behind her, advocating for her right to work. “I feel very blessed. I had people who were willing to fight with me when the union came on set,” she expressed. “I was lucky to work with amazing individuals like Karan Johar and Katrina Kaif, who supported me wholeheartedly.”

This support proved crucial, culminating in a significant victory in 2014 when the Supreme Court ruled against the longstanding restrictions that barred women from working as makeup artists in the film industry. “I’m grateful that this industry opened its arms to us and fought for us,” Namrata stated, reflecting on the progress made.

Namrata’s story is not just one of personal triumph; it’s a testament to resilience and empowerment. Her journey has inspired countless women to pursue careers in makeup artistry, breaking down barriers and reshaping the industry’s landscape. Today, she continues to influence the field with her commitment to inclusivity and professionalism.

With Simply Nam, her beauty brand, Namrata Soni is poised to further revolutionize the makeup industry. The brand not only showcases her artistry but also her dedication to creating a space where all aspiring makeup artists feel welcomed and valued.

As she looks back on her journey, Namrata Soni’s gratitude shines through. “I’m glad that the ban doesn’t exist anymore, and I’m thankful for the support I received along the way,” she said.