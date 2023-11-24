‘Nagin’ Director Rajkumar Kohli Passes Away at 93

In a poignant moment for Indian cinema, filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli bid farewell to the world at the age of 93. The veteran director, celebrated for creating timeless classics such as ‘Nagin’ and ‘Jaani Dushman,’ succumbed to a heart attack on the morning of November 24 in Mumbai.

Kohli’s cinematic journey began in the 1960s with the release of his Punjabi directorial debut, ‘Sapni,’ followed by the film ‘Dulla Bhatti’ in 1966. However, it was in the 1970s that he truly left an indelible mark on Bollywood, delivering hits like ‘Gora Aura Kala.’ The peak of his success came with the 1976 fantasy fiction blockbuster ‘Nagin,’ a film that captivated audiences and showcased Kohli’s directorial prowess.

Famous for assembling stellar ensemble casts, Kohli’s filmography includes memorable titles such as ‘Jaani Dushman’ (1979), ‘Badle Ki Aag’ (1982), ‘Naukar Biwi Ka’ (1983), and ‘Raaj Tilak’ (1984). His movies often featured industry stalwarts like Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and leading actresses Reena Roy and Anita Raj.

He introduced his son Armaan Kohli with the film ‘Virodhi’ (1992), later directing Armaan in ‘Aulad Ke Dushman’ (1993) and ‘Qahar’ (1997) as his last directorial venture. He produced ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani’ (2002), aiming to recapture the magic of his 70s’ hits. However, the film faced critical and commercial challenges, leading Rajkumar Kohli to retire from the industry.

Rajkumar Kohli’s contribution to Indian cinema extends beyond his directorial skills. As the industry mourns the loss of this cinematic luminary, his legacy lives on through the iconic films that shaped the landscape of Bollywood. A funeral is set to take place later in the evening to bid farewell to this maestro of the silver screen.