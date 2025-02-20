Ms Briganza returns! Archana Puran Singh joins Ibrahim & Khushi in ‘Nadaaniyan’

Fans of classic Bollywood nostalgia are in for a treat! Archana Puran Singh is back as the iconic Ms Briganza, this time in the much-anticipated film ‘Nadaaniyan’, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The film with backing of Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment is ready to premiere on Netflix on March 7.

Netflix recently dropped an intriguing promo, setting the tone for what’s to come. The clip takes viewers straight into a lively classroom, bringing back memories of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

Archana Puran Singh effortlessly slips back into her role as the charismatic Ms Briganza, introducing a new generation of students to Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The promo introduces Khushi Kapoor as Pia, a dreamy and love-struck student, while Ibrahim Ali Khan steps in as Arjun, her smooth-talking classmate. When Ms Briganza asks Arjun about love, he responds with a cheeky twist on Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary dialogue, saying, “Pyaar ek arrangement hai” (Love is an arrangement).

This leaves Pia smitten—so much so that she transfers Rs 25,000 to him on the spot, leaving viewers curious about the story behind the scene.

Sharing her excitement, Khushi Kapoor kept it mysterious, saying, “I can’t wait for everyone to watch ‘Nadaaniyan’ on Netflix next month.”

The film’s official Instagram handle also fueled the buzz, captioning the promo with “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar. Watch ‘Nadaaniyan’, out 7 March, only on Netflix!”

Directed by Shauna Gautam, ‘Nadaaniyan’ promises a mix of romance, youthful charm, and nostalgia. Alongside Ibrahim and Khushi, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles.

Adding to the excitement, the film’s latest romantic track, ‘Ishq Mein’, has already caught fans’ attention.