Actress Mouni Roy loves wearing sarees and she says that she feels beautiful draped in the outfit. Her latest Instagram post bears testimony.

Mouni has posted two pictures on Instagram wearing a low-waist white saree paired with a multi-coloured blouse.

“I feel beautiful draped in a Saree,” Mouni captioned the image.

She had earlier posted a bikini picture, with the caption outlining her weekend plans.

Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.