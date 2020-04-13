Due to a nationwide lockdown, everything is at halt. People across the country is in home quarantine and have been using their time to do something out of the box. Some are busy in learning new things, while some have been trying their hands on their hobbies. There are some as well sharing throwback pictures and videos of the time, when everything was normal. Bollywood celebs are also in the same league and have been using their time productively. They keep on updating their activities on their respective social media handles, which acts as a treat for their fans. Among all, Hrithik Roshan has been using this period to spend some quality time with his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan who moved in together temporarily for their kids amid the lockdown period.

On Monday, Hrithik took to his official Instagram handle and shared a motivational video of his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan working out in the house amid the lockdown. With gyms being shut, many are finding it difficult to work out, but the War actor sharing a video of Rakesh Roshan has shown that you don’t need a gym to remain fit and fine.

Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, “Alone . But at it ! .. @rakesh_roshan9 #70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool. This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else . My daily dose . Give him a shout guys (Sic).”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is providing 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for the needy amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The Bollywood superstar is doing this in association with the NGO Akshaya Patra.

On the work front, he had a fine 2019 with not just one but two hits including Super 30 and War. Both the films were diverse in nature and in fact, they were received with all the love from the audiences across the industry.