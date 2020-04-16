Actress Sushmita Sen, who won Miss India and Miss Universe crown, around 25 years ago, is still ruling the hearts. She keeps on updating her fans with her daily activities on her social media handle. She also treats people with her pictures or workout videos with beau Rohman Shawl. Amidst all these, a video of her is surfacing on the internet wherein Sushmita can be seen talking about her 1994 winning gown, she wore for Miss India.

In a conversation with late actor Farooq Shaikh in the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sushmita revealed how her Miss India winning gown was actually sewn by a local tailor because she hailed from a middle-class family. The actress also added that she was not in a position to afford four different outfits for her big day.

Sushmita said, “Did not have so much money to wear designer clothes. We were middle-class people and knew our restrictions. We went and got clothes from Sarojini market. There was a tailor in our building garage. We went and gave him the fabric and only told him that it will be coming on TV, make it good. So with that fabric he made the winning gown. With the remaining fabric, my mum made a rose that I attached at the front. For the gloves, mom got brand new black socks, cut it, put some elastic and I wore those as gloves.”

She added, “And that day, wearing that dress and winning Miss India was one of the biggest days of my life. To win, money is not a requirement.. the intention should be right.”

After winning the prestigious titles, the actress went on to have a promising career in Bollywood. She has acted in films such as Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya before quitting in 2010 to focus on raising her daughter Alisah.

On the work front, Sushmita will make a comeback this year with a web series titled Aarya directed by Ram Madhvani.