As a member of his staff tests positive for COVID, Amitabh Bachchan makes cryptic post about “domestic COVID situations”

Earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan informed his fans of how he dealt with domestic COVID issues.

‘Pink’ actor shared the message on his blog page, telling his fans that he would reconnect with them later.

The actor in another post, wrote, “fight .. fighting .. and with the prayers of all .. no further .. no more description .. just that the show goes on,” while quoting a few lines from Shakespeare’s historical play, Henry V.

Among 31 people tested for COVID-19, including security guards, gardeners, and other workers working in Big B’s bungalows Jalsa and Pratiksha, one has tested positive, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Asymptomatic is the case. Since the Bachchan family members did not come into direct contact with the infected person, none of them were tested for COVID.

As he shared on his Instagram handle in May 2021, the megastar had received both doses of vaccine.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, their daughter Aaradhya and their son Abhishek Bachchan were all affected during the first wave. The Bachchan family was taken to the Nanavati Superspeciality hospital, where Bachchan and his son fully recovered.

In Mumbai, 10,860 new cases of Omicron have been reported. Several Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19, among them John Abraham and Priya Runchal, singer Sonu Nigam, actor Arjun Kapoor, actress Nora Fatehi and producer Ekta Kapoor.

(With inputs from ANI)