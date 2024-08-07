Manoj Bajpayee shares throwback from ‘Aks’ promo days

In a nostalgic trip down memory lane, acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee recently shared a throwback image on Instagram from the promotional campaign of his 2001 film, ‘Aks’. The snapshot captures a vibrant moment from the early 2000s, featuring Bajpayee alongside co-stars Raveena Tandon and Gul Panag during their promotional tour in Delhi.

Bajpayee’s Instagram post was filled with fond recollections, as he reminisced about the time spent promoting ‘Aks’. He wrote, “Throwback to the amazing times promoting #Aks in Delhi in 2001 with my dear friend & co-star @officialraveenatandon. My amazing friend @gulpanag also joined us during the promotions! Cherished memories!”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, ‘Aks’ was a supernatural action thriller that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, and Manoj Bajpayee. Despite its initial lackluster performance at the box office and mixed reviews, the film earned several accolades and the cast received considerable praise for their performances.

Fast forward to today, Bajpayee’s career has flourished with over 100 films to his name. He has ventured into various genres and collaborated with new directors, including Apoorv Singh Karki, with whom he recently worked on the courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’. The film, based on true events, features Bajpayee in the role of a lawyer fighting for justice against a corrupt godman.

Reflecting on the success of ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, Bajpayee shared his excitement with ANI, stating, “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai created history…so many people have watched it. It got so many awards. People appreciated it and gave love and respect to it. The film will always remain special.” The film achieved a notable milestone, surpassing 1 billion watch minutes on Zee5, highlighting its widespread appeal.

Adding to the buzz, Bajpayee recently announced a new project on the birthday of his wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee. The couple is producing a new courtroom drama directed once again by Apoorv Singh Karki. This untitled film, produced by Aurega Studios, promises to continue their successful collaboration and bring fresh storytelling to the courtroom genre.

Fans can look forward to more compelling performances from Bajpayee as he continues to push the boundaries of his craft and explore new cinematic territories.