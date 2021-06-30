Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, passed away on Wednesday morning. Kaushal reportedly succumbed to a heart attack.

Several friends and industry colleagues took to social media on Wednesday to mourn his demise.

Actor Rohit Roy, who was a close friend of Raj Kaushal, posted on Instagram: “One of the nicest guys you could ever have met… and if u were lucky, u could have called him your friend… and just like that, he’s gone, even without saying good bye. Too numb with grief and shock to react… This is not fair, just not fair… Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is… Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW! We all loved you dearly and you know that … unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came. See you on the other side my bro… Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE @rajkaushal.”

“Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul,” tweeted filmmaker Onir.

Sharing a photo from Sunday’s party with Raj Kaushal, his friend Neha Dhupia wrote: “Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore… Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara… I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj.”

“Shocked to hear about the sad demise of our colleague #RajKaushal an ace filmmaker due to massive heart attack this morning. Our heartfelt condolences to his wife @mandybedi for this huge tragedy. We stand by you & your entire family in this hour of crisis,” tweeted producer Ashoke Pandit.

“Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed,” posted Tisca Chopra.

“#RajKaushal #tooearly May he rest in peace… Some fond memories. .And that’s what you re left with,” posted TV actor Gaurav Chopra.

Kaushal’s funeral in Bandra on Wednesday morning was attended by his friends from the industry including Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni and Ashish Chaudhary among others.

Kaushal is survived by wife Mandira, and children Veer and Tara.