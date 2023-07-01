“Main Nikla Gaddi Leke to Make a Memorable Comeback in Gadar 2

Director Anil Sharma has sent waves of excitement among fans by announcing that another iconic song will be featured in the highly-anticipated sequel, Gadar 2. Following the successful recreation of the beloved song “Udd Jaa Kaale Kawa” from the first film, Sharma revealed in a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama that “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” will also make a memorable reappearance in Gadar 2.

Speaking about the song, Sharma dedicated it to the public, emphasizing that it belongs to them and that they are thoroughly enjoying it. During the interaction, Anil Sharma expressed that this song doesn’t belong to him but to the public, and he acknowledged that the public is thoroughly enjoying it. “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” is originally sung by the legendary Udit Narayan and features an infectious composition by Uttam Singh, with soul-stirring lyrics penned by the late Anand Bakshi.

Sharma further revealed that the composer Mithoon has created a new version of the song for the sequel. Describing the revamped rendition, the director mentioned that the sound and music used in the new version are contemporary and appealing to the younger generation.

Describing his feelings, Sharma shared that when they watch Tara, Sakeena, and listen to this song together, they experience a sense of being immersed in the swings of cherished memories, bringing immense joy and happiness.

Interestingly, Sharma highlighted that while folk songs are often used in movies, this is the first time a folk song has been incorporated in such a unique way. He pointed out that the song has gained immense popularity in Rajasthan and is played extensively across the region.

The much-anticipated Gadar 2, a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar, is set to hit theaters in August, heightening the anticipation among fans. Sunny Deol will reprise his iconic role as the valiant Tara Singh, while Ameesha Patel will once again captivate the audience as the enchanting Sakeena.

Joining Deol and Patel in the sequel are a talented ensemble cast including Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, and Simrat Kaur, adding further intrigue to the film. Fans eagerly await the release of Gadar 2 and are hungry for more updates as the film’s premiere draws near.