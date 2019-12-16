Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has pledged not to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). On Sunday, director Mahesh Bhatt along with Congress leader Sanjay Jha joined a protest meet in Mumbai.

He along with Congress leader Sanjay Jha joined a protest meet in Mumbai. A video is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Bhatt is seen taking the pledge, perhaps a few days back.

“We believe Citizenship Amendment Bill is discriminatory and it violates the constitutional values. We don’t accept this bill and if it becomes a law we shall boycott its execution. We pledge not to submit any documents if asked to prove our citizenship,” he has said in the video.

After attending the press meet, Bhatt on Sunday tweeted: “We the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC.( At Ambedkar’s abode . After reading the Preamble of our Constitution.) @ShashiTharoor @JhaSanjay @mathewmantony (sic).”

We the people of India , having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC.( At Ambedkar’s abode . After reading the Preamble of our Constitution.) ⁦@ShashiTharoor⁩ ⁦@JhaSanjay⁩ ⁦@mathewmantony⁩ pic.twitter.com/OsFoagg3PI — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 15, 2019

Several parts of India have been witnessing violent protests ever since the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week. The situation further escalated after the bill was cleared in Rajya Sabha.

The Bill, which has now become an Act, will provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The issue has caused widespread unprecedented violent protests in the northeast, especially in the states of Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya, with the agitating demonstrators demanding the withdrawal of the CAA claiming that the fresh legislation would jeopardize the demographic situations and life, culture and socio-economic positions to the 45.58 million populations of the region.

Meanwhile, other celebs are also protesting against the same.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is also back on Twitter and tweeted against the rage. He tweeted. “This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet (sic).”

This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

Richa Chadha wrote, “Kerala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jadavpur Kolkata, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Aligarh, Delhi, Mumbai. Kashmiris are not allowed to protest… People, students all over are protesting against the #CAA2019. Don’t be in denial (sic).”

Kerala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jadavpur Kolkata, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Aligarh, Delhi, Mumbai. Kashmiris are not allowed to protest… People, students all over are protesting against the #CAA2019. Don’t be in denial. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 15, 2019

Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests (sic).”

Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 15, 2019

Alankrita Shrivastava tweeted, “I studied at Jamia. It is where I trained to be a filmmaker, where I met my best friends for life. It is the place that gave me hope and encouragement when I was a confused young girl trying to navigate my way through life. I have such fond memories. But today (sic).”

I studied at Jamia. It is where I trained to be a filmmaker, where I met my best friends for life. It is the place that gave me hope and encouragement when I was a confused young girl trying to navigate my way through life. I have such fond memories. But today…. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) December 15, 2019

“Today my heart is bleeding for the students of Jamia who have been mercilessly attacked on campus. This is wrong and cruel at every level. I stand in solidarity with the bravehearts of Jamia. I am praying for the students who are injured and fighting for their lives (sic).”

…Today my heart is bleeding for the students of Jamia who have been mercilessly attacked on campus. This is wrong and cruel at every level. I stand in solidarity with the bravehearts of Jamia. I am praying for the students who are injured and fighting for their lives. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) December 15, 2019

“Recover because we need you to live. India needs it’s students. Brave and fearless students are the future of the country. They are the only hope (sic).”