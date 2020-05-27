Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to tie the knot earlier this year but later had to call off the wedding due to the ongoing pandemic. In view of nationwide lockdown, the duo has been maintaining social distancing and is in home quarantine at their respective homes.

On Monday, the entire nation celebrated Eid, but was a low-lying affair due to the crisis. Ali Fazal, who wasn’t able to click a picture with Richa this year on Eid, posted a throwback picture with his one-love on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the picture, Ali sent greetings for his fans. Alongside the picture, he wrote a long note, “Sorry Iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh.. Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid went into praying for everyone and i mean everyone . So .. that took time. Love aint that easy … haaaaa.. ok so here’s a photobooth moment of “ yeh dekho hum log eid manaaya . Abhi hum pose degaaa.. Eid waala . Eid waala how do you do. Get better. We love you. “. Uske baad hum meditate kiya.. bahut tagda waala.. aisa ray of sunlight bhejaaa. Kyuke sabka light dim aur tunnel dark ho gaye hai.. toh haan woh thats done. Ok. Ok so now? Now for the pilates section plz click on the search button on ur insta page, 10 rupaye ki lag gayi, ek post toh milega wahaaaan… love and light from us to you.. Fade out. Fade in, sound… camera .. action.. phirse – Sorry iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh……. @therichachadha (sic).”

In the picture, Richa can be seen wearing a pale white salwar kameez paired with a dull grey printed dupatta while Ali is in a black kurta with white long scarf. In mid-March this year, the two announced that they had decided to postpone their wedding to later in the year due to the novel coronavirus scare.

Richa and Ali have starred in two films- Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.