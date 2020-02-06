Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently on a promotional tour for their upcoming flick Love Aaj Kal. The duo is leaving no stone unturned to promote Imtiaz Ali’s directorial. This is the first film that Sara-Kartik is doing together. Ever since it was announced that the duo is coming together for Imtiaz’s next project, there has been an unprecedented buzz around the film, and post the trailer launch, fans can’t wait to watch Sara and Kartik romance on the screen.

Now after promoting the film on reality shows, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan had jetted off to Ahmedabad for the promotions and Sara and Kartik were overwhelmed to witness a sea of fans come to meet them.

On Thursday, the duo has jetted to Jaipur to promote their film. Sharing a glimpse of Jaipur promotions, Kartik posted a video on his official Instagram handle wherein he transforms into Raghu as he is seen sporting a loose T-shirt and pants with an earring and alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “खम्मा गणी पधारो #Raghu के देस मिलिए Rajasthan के रघु से #90sKid Today in #Jaipur #LoveAajKal #FiftyShadesOfRaghu (sic).”

In the video, Kartik aka Raghu makes an entry on Saajan song- “Dekha Hai Pehli Baar” while Sara Ali Khan records the video as is seen giggling seeing Kartik’s new avatar.

He also posted another video on Instagram sharing a sneak peek of his Jaipur promotions. The duo can be seen tapping the feet altogether on “Haan Main Galat” song from their film.

View this post on Instagram #HaanMainGalat 🔥 Khamma Ganni 🕺🏻🙏🏻 #Jaipur A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Feb 6, 2020 at 12:16am PST

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz Ali, the film is slated to release on 14 February 2020.