Amidst the ongoing pandemic, everyone is in self-isolation. B-town celebs are also under self-isolation and are spending time with their families. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is also under self-isolation amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. She had moved to the US a few months ago and is currently a student at New York University.

Recently, she shared a sun-kissed picture of herself. On Wednesday, the starkid, who has been in Mumbai with her parents through the lockdown, took to her Instagram story to share a sun-kissed picture, probably taken in the garden area in Mumbai home, Mannat.

The picture somehow looks like a candid one as Suhana is looking away from the camera, sporting floral pajamas paired with a sleeveless top. Her locks fall gracefully around her shoulders and she wears henna on her palms. She has a light-day make-up on.

She reportedly flew back to Mumbai to be with her parents through the lockdown. Her brother, Aryan, too is home. On April 20, 2020, Shah Rukh had himself confirmed that all his kids are home.

He had tweeted, “Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!”

Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys! https://t.co/WrG0ppqMoL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

It seems like Suhana is enjoying every bit as she is in home quarantine along with her whole family. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been doing whatever he can to help India tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.