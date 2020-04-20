The Coronavirus chain doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Amidst all this, everyone is in home quarantine and so are the celebrities. They keep on creating awareness videos for the people and urging everyone to stay at home. Besides, they are also doing every bit to help people in every possible manner. Sanjay Dutt is also among them.

In a recent interview with a media daily, the actor opened up on his experience during the lockdown caused due to the epidemic.

Speaking about work, Dutt shared, “Acting is a physically and mentally demanding job. This isolation has given me time to recharge my batteries, rest out mentally and prepare for my next set of roles. It takes a lot of time and energy to prepare for a role, especially given the complex characters that I enjoy playing.”

The actor then continued and spoke about his family, “I am also spending a lot of time connecting with my family virtually which is the most important thing in my life. When the lock-down was announced, unfortunately Maanayata and my children were already in Dubai. In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lock-down. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything. Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to the multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly.”

He further added, “These times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted.”

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is all set to provide his audience with an array of explosively entertaining films as he has a busy year set for him with five big-banner films – KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 down his pipeline.