Amidst lockdown, reports have been surfacing on social media that Salman Khan, who was in Panvel farmhouse since the first lockdown was announced, returned to his parents in Mumbai, on Tuesday. However, a close source to the actor bashed the reports.

Salman is still in self-isolation along with his sisters and friends at his Panvel farmhouse while his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan are living in their flat in Galaxy Apartments, Mumbai.

A source close to the family had told a daily, “Salman was to shoot for Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva, in Mumbai till the month-end. But, when the shoot was cancelled, he rushed off to the farmhouse, his favourite place when he is not working. Salman is fond of kids and wanted to spend time with Arpita, Aayush and their kids Ahil and Ayat. The only vacation Salman took in this period was in December, for his birthday and the New Year.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been keeping himself busy amidst this quarantine. He has been sharing videos of him educating people about coronavirus from the farmhouse. He recently released a song, “Tere Bina“, which is shot at the farmhouse itself.

He has also been doing his bit to help people affected by the lockdown. Apart from monetary help to 25,000 daily wage workers from the industry, he is also providing food items to the needy people through his initiative, Being Haangryy.