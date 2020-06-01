As the number of COVID-19 cases increases like anything, the government has extended the lockdown, however, with further relaxations. With no other option, people are confined to their homes, finding new options to kill their time every now and then. People, themselves have started taking precautionary measures in order to keep themselves safe.

Amidst all this, many have resorted to virtual communication to stay in contact with each other. Our B-town celebs are also in the same league and have been doing the same to keep in constant touch with their fans.

Sara Ali Khan is among the many celebs who have been updating fans with her lockdown routine via social media. This time is no different.

Recently, the actress has given a sneak-peek of the delicious meal she had while enjoying her ‘lazy’ Sunday.

Sara’s meal will surely leave many of us drooling as it includes Makke ki roti, ghee, and lassi as one can see in the pictures. She also revealed that she is totally full after consuming the same.

On the professional front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Amid lockdown, the movie’s release date has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus crisis. She also has Atrangi Re in the pipeline starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.