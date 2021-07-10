Mimi, the upcoming movie of Kriti Sanon, has been drawing a lot of attention. A surrogate mother is a character she plays in Laxman Utekar’s directorial effort. Makers announced the release date for the movie on Saturday, July 10. On July 30, Mimi is set to debut on Netflix and Jio Cinema. Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Tripathi, and Manoj Pahwa to star along with Kriti Sanon as Mimi.

The actor announced the date of the trailer release on Friday. On the very next day, she shared through social media the release date of her film. In a post sharing the movie poster, she wrote, “This July, the unexpected offer will change her LIFE! Delivering the #MimiTrailer in 3 days, #Tuesday! #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting! #Mimi releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in (sic).”

Mimi follows a surrogate mother who embarks on an unconventional journey. She also shared another poster of the same, “This July, the happiest movie will make you cry! Delivering a glimpse of her story in 3 days, #Tuesday! Stay tuned for #MimiTrailer. #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting #Mimi releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in,” Kriti captioned it.

The story of Mimi is based on the 2010 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.