The last schedule for ‘Kuttey’ begins with Arjun Kapoor

“Kuttey,” a dark comedy starring Indian actor Arjun Kapoor, is currently in production for its last schedule.

The upcoming movie also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. Opening up about working with such talented actors, Arjun said, “Kuttey is an incredibly special film in my body of work. It is a special feeling when you can’t wait to be back on the sets of a project and Kuttey is that film for me. I just couldn’t wait to be back and surround myself around the ocean of talent that this film boasts of.”

The actor added, “I feel like it’s my day one in the film industry every time I’m on this set because every day is just amazing learning, seeing these outstanding performers push each other and me to deliver the best that we can on screen with every scene. I have a two-week schedule to wrap Kuttey and I know I have become a better performer by just being on this set.”

The acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut, Kuttey, follows in the footsteps of his father on ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’, and ‘Pattaakha’. In addition to being a caper-thriller, ‘Kuttey’ is written by the father-son team of Aasmaan and Vishal.

Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj produced the film, which is distributed by T-Series and produced by Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films.

Gulzar will pen the lyrics for the film’s music, which will be scored by Vishal. As well as Kuttey, Arjun’s film schedule includes Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain 2’, Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Lady Killer’, and an untitled Jagan Shakti film.

