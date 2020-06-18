As many as 10 Indian soldiers are reportedly critical after the unprecedented violent face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night which also claimed the lives of 20 Indian Army men including officers. Taking into account the current situation, producer Ritesh Sidhwani penned a warm note for the soldiers who sacrifice everything to protect its countrymen.

As the film Lakshya completes 16 glorious years of its release, Sidhwani dedicates it to the soldiers. Sharing a motion picture of the lead actor Hrithik Roshan, Sidhwani wrote, “As we celebrate #16YearsOfLakshya today, I want to salute the soldiers who sacrifice everything to protect us and our borders. This movie is for all you brave hearts who are selfless for our nation’s well-being (Sic).”

Considering the tension across borders, Lakshya, a war/drama film is a must watch for everyone who wants an inside look at how the army is protecting us at the borders. The film was directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment.

Praising the film, actor Tanuj Virwani commented, “No film has ever impacted me as much as Lakshya.It gave me a sense of purpose and direction in an otherwise meandering life.Thank you for this.”