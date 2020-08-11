It’s been a few hours now after Kubbra Sait lent her support to a Twitter trend against Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut. And now, Kangana’s team has slammed Kubbra asking “if she wants to please somebody”.

This is no surprise as Kangana’s team has always been vocal about various issues and has targeted her colleagues every now and then.

Mincing no words like the star they represent, Kangana’s team tweeted, “Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ?”

Another tweet said, “Please tell your mafia friends Kangana exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in last 5-6 years without twitter, she started tweeting two days ago, she is one of the leading voices in the nation so what is the point of #SuspendTeamKangana.”

To which Kubbra replied, “This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic. I unfollowed & reported you too. What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible. I don’t make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won’t either.”

Of late, Kangana’s team has been targeting several actors, directors and producers, terming them either the ‘movie mafia’ or ‘chaploos outsiders’. They started a nepotism debate after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise.

Recently, Kangana tweeted from her team’s account, targeting winner Ayushmann Khurrana and saying, “Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them.”