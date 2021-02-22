Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on Sunday announced the release date of her upcoming horror comedy film “Bhediya” opposite actor Varun Dhawan through an Instagram post.

The actress announced the release date of the film in an interesting manner with the teaser.

Addressing the popular horror comedy film “Stree” and upcoming film “Roohi”, she captioned it as “#STREE aur #ROOHI ko #BHEDIYA ka pranaam. In cinemas on April 14, 2022”.

The film teaser shows the silhouette of a man turning into a werewolf and announced the release date.

Actor Varun Dhawan, too, announced the film through his Instagram post in a similar fashion.

The supernatural film is being directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

“Bhediya” is said to be part of Producer Dinesh Vijan’s ‘horror universe’.

Besides this, Kriti Sanon would be seen in films like “Mimi” and “Bachchan Pandey”.