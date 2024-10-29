Kriti Sanon takes center stage in dual role and production debut with ‘Do Patti’

Kriti Sanon with latest venture, ‘Do Patti’, not only adds another feather to her cap as a celebrated actor but also highlights her creative vision as a producer.

Sanon, known for her knack for versatile roles, has brought a unique twist to this production by embracing a dual role—portraying twin sisters with contrasting personalities, one vibrant and carefree, the other introspective and sensitive.

In recent years, Kriti Sanon has consistently delivered memorable performances, building a reputation for tackling a variety of characters. Her journey from winning the National Award for ‘Mimi’ to her unconventional roles—such as playing a robot in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and an air hostess in ‘Crew’—has established her as one of the most versatile actors of her generation.

With ‘Do Patti’, Sanon steps into her first production, partnering with writer Kanika Dhillon and director Shashank Chaturvedi, aiming to bring a fresh and compelling narrative to Indian cinema.

‘Do Patti’, a romantic thriller released on Netflix on October 25, 2024, marks a milestone in Sanon’s career. Her choice of a dual role is a bold one, requiring a nuanced portrayal of two distinctly layered characters, a feat that many actors avoid due to its inherent challenges.

Yet, Sanon rises to the occasion, demonstrating her maturity as an actor and her commitment to storytelling through her production debut. The film also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh, adding further depth to an already impressive cast.

Her performances are drawing widespread acclaim from audiences, reaffirming her position as a powerhouse in the industry and creating anticipation for her future projects.

By choosing to produce a narrative-driven thriller with compelling characters, Sanon has set a high benchmark for actors transitioning to production.