Among Bollywood’s top actresses, Kriti Sanon has an impressive list of films to her name. It’s no wonder she’s so overworked, juggling her upcoming film roles.

Earlier, Kriti had posted a video by her makeup artist where we could see her lying down on the couch as her makeup artists gave her a massage while it read, “Pamper time for overworked diva”.

According to a source close to her, “Kriti has been on shoots back to back. She had just recently completed the leftover shoot of Bhediya and has also wrapped a schedule of Adipurush.”

In addition, “Currently she is promoting Mimi while also shooting for the last leg of Bachchan Pandey simultaneously.”

Her projects currently include the Pan-India film Adipurush, Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do, in addition to an unannounced project as she awaits the release of her solo film, Mimi.