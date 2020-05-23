Seeing the ongoing pandemic, the government has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31. Amidst all this, the entire film industry is dealing with humongous losses. The theatres are shut and this has led to a war of words between exhibitors and producers on the release of few films on digital platforms. After the news of two big banner films including Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi’s biopic to release on OTT platform broke, several theatre owners expressed their displeasure over the decision.

However, now after the Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan starrer and the Vidya Balan-led film, there are talks about another film being readied for a digital release. Yes, we are talking about Kiara Advani’s next flick, Indoo Ki Jawaani.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, “Kiara’s film is completely ready and the post-production work is also almost done. The film was being planned for a release in the first week of June. Now, Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani, from Emmay Entertainment are in talks to release it on the web.”

They further added that another trade source told them, “It’s a good call for the makers. Indoo Ki Jawaani is a small budget good concept film, so they will easily recover their costs from the digital release. But currently, they are in talks with three big OTT platforms and whoever gives them the best price, they will sell it to them. They are in a good position.”

If the reports are to be believed, Indoo Ki Jawaani will be Kiara’s second film to be put on the web. A couple of days back, rumours were surfacing on the internet stating that Kiara’s next film with Akshay Kumar titled Laxmmi Bomb will also have a digital release. However, no official announcement has been made from the makers’ end.