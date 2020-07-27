After the huge success of KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018, director Prashanth Neel is all set to make a comeback with its sequel. Winning accolades and massive love for his sensational performance in KGF 1, Superstar Yash has created an unparalleled place for himself in the nation. His journey to superstardom is filled with a lot of hard work and passion, and his impactful portrayal of Rocky has broken all records, marking him to be the next superstar of the nation.

KGF Chapter 2 also stars actor Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist and it will be interesting to watch these two stars sharing the screen space for the first time in the film.

In the film, Sanjay Dutt will portray the role of a baddie and his character name has been revealed to be Adheera. Now, in the latest development, KGF Chapter 2 director has revealed that the official character poster of Sanjay as Adheera will be unveiled on Wednesday.

Sharing the poster, Prashanth took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “The only way is the BRUTAL way!! #KGFChapter2 (sic).”

On Wednesday, Sanjay Dutt will be celebrating his birthday and so the makers have decided to reveal the poster on his special day.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Yash promised the second chapter of KGF will be “bigger” and “better”.

“When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had inhibitions, and restricted ourselves in some way. With this kind of success in our side, we are going all out with the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter two,” Yash had said.