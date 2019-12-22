KGF: Chapter 2 has been in the making for about a year. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Hombale Films and is all set to hit the big screen next year. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash, the film is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1.

On the first anniversary of KGF: Chapter 1, which released on December 21 (2018), the makers released the first look poster of KGF: Chapter 2. On Saturday, Panipat actor Sanjay Dutt took to his official Instagram handle to share the first look poster of the film.

Alongside the poster, Dutt wrote, “Rebuilding an empire won’t be that easy… Here’s the #KGFChapter2FirstLookfeaturing @TheNameIsYash (sic).”

In the poster, Yash is leading a group of people who had toiled for years in the Kolar Gold Fields. Also, the first look poster has a caption, ‘Rebuilding an empire,’ which encapsulates the mood of the film. Yash once again essays the role of Rocky, who becomes the messiah of people in the Kolar mining fields.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the poster. Alongside, he wrote, “Here it is… First look poster of #KGFChapter2… Stars #Yash, #SanjayDutt and #SrinidhiShetty. #KGFChapter2FirstLook (sic).”

KGF Chapter: 2 features Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020, however, the makers have not revealed its date yet.