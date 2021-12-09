‘KatVic’ Wedding: High-profile wedding planners execute fairy-tale event

Bollywood lovers Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to start their new life together on Thursday as they tie the knot in a dream wedding at the Six Senses Hotel and Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

The wedding that has been talked about a lot has been planned by the high profile wedding planners Shaadi Squad, going by an invite for the guests.

The invite which is seemingly for the limited guests attending the wedding, read: “We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore… We request you to please leave your phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events… Regards Shaadi Squad.”

Shaadi Squad has been a huge part of the biggest weddings in Bollywood.

They were the minds behind the organization of the wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Tuscany, executing the engagement of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas and the planning of the Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding, and recently, the handling of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s big day.

(With inputs from IANS)