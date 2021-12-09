‘KatVic’ to tie the knot today

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on Thursday evening at the hotel ‘Six Senes’ at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

According to some sources, Vicky Kaushal will tie ‘Sehra’ at 1:00 pm which he will proceed in a procession that will go from one end of the hotel to the other.

Kauhal and Katrina will perform the wedding according to the Hindu rituals and will take seven ‘phere’ in a glass pavilion prepared in the Sheesh Mahal area of the hotel. An arrangement of dinner has been made for the VIP guests in front of the Sheesh Mahal and the party will go on till late at night.

The fort that is located in Chauth ka Barwara was built under the rule of the Rajput rulers in the 14th century which Six Senses Company converted into a luxurious heritage hotel.

Many Bollywood celebrities are going to attend the wedding.

The security at the hotel has been tightened and no one will be allowed to even carry cell phones in the hotel. Digital media security stickers are being used for the people who are carrying phones. By using digital media stickers, the high profile wedding is being kept secret so no photos or video leaks occur from inside the venue. At the venue, digital media security stickers are being installed on the camera of the phones.

(With inputs from IANS)