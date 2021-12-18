Katrina makes ‘halwa’ for Vicky Kaushal

As part of the ‘Chaunka Chadhana’ ritual, where the bride cooks for the first time after her marriage, Katrina Kaif prepared a ‘halwa’ recently for Vicky Kaushal, who praised her culinary skills.

‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actress shared a picture of a bowl of halwa on her Instagram story, writing, “Maine banaya (I prepared this). Chaunka chardhana.” Vicky later praised his bride’s gesture, writing, “Best halwa ever!!!”

On December 9, Vicky and Katrina were married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in a small ceremony. Due to its private nature with just 120 guests in attendance, it turned out to be the most anticipated wedding of the year. In the aftermath of their wedding, the couple has been treating fans with heart-warming photos and this latest Instagram story is no exception.

Vicky also shared a picture of him on his way to a shoot. In an Instagram post, the actor suggested he would go for a shoot after having a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

(With inputs from IANS)