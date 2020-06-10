Amidst the novel Coronavirus scare, everyone is doing their bit to help the people badly affected due to nationwide lockdown. Many celebs have stepped forward to join the movement and help the needy amid these tough times. Katrina Kaif is also among those celebs who have joined the bandwagon. Recently, the actress pledged support for daily wage workers through her brand ‘Kay Beauty’.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share that she would be lending support to families around the Bhandara district in Maharashtra.

The actress shared a video on Instagram in which she mentioned that “Vrundan, the founder of De’Haat and her team have done such an excellent job all these years to support the community.” Katrina’s gesture was met with appreciation by her friends and fans.

Alongside the video, she wrote, “Kay Beauty and the Dehaat foundation are partnering again for #KareWithKayBeauty. Together, we have lent our support to the daily-wage earning families living in the villages around the Bhandara district in Maharashtra, with food and basic sanitary materials.” She urged her fans to contribute towards the cause. “In times of need, every bit of help counts,” she wrote.

Katrina had previously pledged to contribute to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund and the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund.