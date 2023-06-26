Kartik Aaryan’s economy class travel ignites speculations about publicity stunt

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines lately for various reasons, and one of them revolves around his upcoming movie ‘Satya Prem ki Katha’ alongside Kiara Advani. However, his recent news buzz is centered around his choice to travel in the economy class of an Indigo flight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

A video recently surfaced online, capturing Kartik Aaryan in a sky blue shirt, trying to find comfort in the airplane seating. This video garnered a range of reactions from social media users.

While many praised his down-to-earth nature, some skeptics commented that Bollywood superstars often opt for such actions as part of their film promotions, viewing it as a publicity stunt.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Kartik Aaryan has been spotted traveling in economy class during movie promotions. In September 2022, he was seen in an economy class seat on a Jodhpur-Mumbai flight. Clips circulated online, featuring him sporting a navy blue coat and enjoying a bowl of Maggi noodles.

Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred with Deepika Padukone, who was captured traveling in the economy class during the promotion of her film ‘Pathaan.’ A viral video showed her discreetly navigating through the flight, maintaining a low profile.

Joining the list of celebrities embracing economy class travel, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal caused quite a stir on the internet when a video of them in the economy class went viral.

Additionally, Kriti Sanon was spotted on a flight to Indore, where she delighted many by playfully interacting with a child on the airplane.

Some social media users have raised questions regarding why these celebrities choose to travel economy only during film releases. They wonder if they would continue to do so even when they have no projects to promote. The topic has sparked interesting discussions online, drawing different opinions from fans and followers.