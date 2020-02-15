Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal has already hit the theatres on February 14. The film, which opened up to mixed reviews, stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda. It marks the Bollywood debut of Arushi Sharma.

According to the latest update, the film has managed to earn Rs 12.40 crore on day one, making it Kartik’s biggest opener. The actor’s last highest-grossing film was Pati Patni Aur Woh that collected Rs 9 crore on day one.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the collections of Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik plays a double role in the film, Veer (from 2020) and Raghu (from 1990). Sara plays the role of Veer’s girlfriend named Zoe while Arushi plays Raghu’s childhood sweetheart Leena.

The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Maddock Films.