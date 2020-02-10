Kartik Aaryan is currently busy in the promotions of his next flick Love Aaj Kal. Amidst all these, the actor has announced his other projects as well. On Sunday, the news broke that the Kartik is all set to team up with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut for a 3D action film.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the news announcement. Sharing a picture of Kartik and Raut, Adarsh wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL… #KartikAaryan to collaborate with #Tanhaji director Om Raut… An action film in 3D… Produced by Bhushan Kumar (sic).”

IT’S OFFICIAL… #KartikAaryan to collaborate with #Tanhaji director Om Raut… An action film in 3D… Produced by Bhushan Kumar. pic.twitter.com/7yEMNrIUeL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2020

Talking about it he told IANS, “I’ve been keen to do an out and out action film since a while, and Bhushan sir knew about it. I recently watched ‘Tanhaji…’ and was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative style. Om Raut’s vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled. I’m super excited to be a part of his next film and can’t wait to start work on my first action movie.”

Kartik will soon be seen taking the popular film franchise, Dostana ahead with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The film will be the sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham starrer.