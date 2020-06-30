Actor Kartik Aaryan recalled the time when he jumped barricades to meet actress Sagarika Ghatge, in order to request her to convey a message to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“2008 Mumbai Marathon! I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal #sagarikaghatge and also told her ‘Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna’ @iamsrk sir did she convey ?” Kartik tweeted.

Sagarika and Shah Rukh have worked together in the sports drama “Chak De! India”.

In the image that Kartik shared with his post, we can see Kartik sharing smiles with Sagarika as she takes a selfie. Back then, Kartik was still struggling. He would go on to make his Bollywood debut in the 2011 release, “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”.

He will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.