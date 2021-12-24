Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her quarantine essentials

The actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is in isolation of Covid-19, has now shared her essentials for quarantine, and it is simply something one can’t imagine.

Kareena revealed on Thursday on Instagram, where she also shared her updates from day 12 of her quarantine.

She stated: “I am still trying to figure out if we are in COVID times or not…anyway, day 12…two days to go…stay safe all” in her first Instagram story.

According to a few reports, Kareena and some of her friends have contracted Covid-19 last week.

Kareena will be seen next in the Aamir Khan starring movie: ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. It will release nationwide on April 14

Atul Kulkarni has now made the Indian adaptation of the Award-winning movie ‘Forest Gump’. It was originally written by Eric Roth.

The movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is being directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is being presented by Viacom18 Studios.

(With inputs from IANS)