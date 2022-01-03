Kareena Kapoor Khan: Do what your heart desires

Kareena Kapoor loves eating croissants, even if it means abandoning her healthy diet for them.

A picture of Kareena eating a croissant was shared on Monday on her Instagram account.

The image was accompanied by a message about doing what your hearts desire.

“It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a crossaint so just go for it …#do what your heart desires…#its 2022 #make the most of it,” Kareena captioned the post.

Several people have liked and commented on Kareena’s post.

“Bebo, you look so cute. I Will follow this mantra for sure,” a fan commented.

“Yes ofc !!! New year to you,” another one wrote.

Currently, Kareena will appear in the remake of the 1994 classic ‘Forrest Gump’ with actor Aamir Khan in the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

(With inputs from ANI)