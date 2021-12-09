Kareena calls Jennifer Lawrence ‘simply gorgeous’, shares pix on Insta

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of the Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence with a baby bump as the latter attended the premiere of her upcoming film ‘Don’t Look Up’ in New York. She captioned the photo, “Simply gorgeous”.

Jennifer, who wore a golden gown to the premiere, will be soon sharing the screen with Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep in the satirical science fiction black comedy.

The actress will be featuring the role of an astronomer in the film along with Leo as the two attempt to warn mankind of impending doom.

As for Kareena, the actress will return after a long gap with Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is an adaptation of the highly successful comedy-drama ‘Forrest Gump’ which itself was based on Winston Groom’s novel of the same name. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)