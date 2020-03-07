Filmmaker Karan Johar kickstarted his weekend on a nostalgic note. His recent picture is proof enough of the same. On Saturday, the Takht filmmaker shared a throwback picture with his close friend and actor Shah Rukh Khan. B-town and even the audience knows the bond that the duo shares.

This week, several throwback photos of Shah Rukh and Karan have been shared on social media by several stars including Sanjay Kapoor and Preity Zinta. However, the best one has come from Karan himself.



On Saturday, Karan took to social media to share an old photo with Shah Rukh in which the Karan can be seen in a different avatar. Not as his lean self now, in the photo, Karan is seen clad in a formal suit and has Shah Rukh standing right next to him. While SRK seems to be wiping off sweat his handkerchief, Karan can be seen looking at something intently. The candid throwback photo brought out Takht filmmaker’s hilarious side.

Karan wrote, “I think bhai @iamsrk is sweating thinking of how to break the news to me that I need to hit a treadmill! #throwbacksaturday ! Meanwhile, my expression is a result of discomfort from overeating (sic).”

Seeing the picture, several fans reacted to the hilarious post made by the director and also reminisced the times when Shah Rukh and Karan have worked together in the past on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will kick off the shooting for Takht with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

The film is slated to be released on December 24, 2021.