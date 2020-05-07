Karan Johar is among those celebs who have been constantly making his presence in the virtual world. An active social media user, Karan, amidst lockdown has a special treat for all his fans. The filmmaker recently shared his salt and pepper look with his fans on social media and now they can’t keep calm.

Recently, Karan Johar took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of him, where he is seen sporting grey hair.

For the unversed, Karan Johar claimed last month that amid this lockdown he wants to keep a natural look since he has no access to his hair stylist. Now, it looks like the filmmaker is embracing his greys and flaunting it too.

Alongside the picture, the filmmaker wrote, “I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors ,to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can’t afford to be choosy) (sic).”

While his post wowed one and all on social media, it is the hilarious response it got that has left everyone in splits. Sharing a hilarious reaction to KJo’s post, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Mere pet pe kyon laat mar rahe ho sir (sic).”

Kapoor’s comment was the best one as she said, “I have a daily soap! Rishab bajaj has white hair n is hot !!!! N. We always do face swaps ! Pls come on tv!!!!! We r v easy to please here!!!” Karan was quite excited about the offer and replied, “Am arriving!! Post lockdown will come audition! My mother will be so happy.”

On the other hand, Karan’s friend Farah Khan proclaimed that the filmmaker will be ‘high maintenance’. On the work front, Karan Johar along with Zoya Akhtar recently initiated the #IforIndia concert to aid healthcare workers fighting the novel coronavirus.