Filmmaker Karan Johar channelled his inner Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri dressed up as Tina from the film for a nineties Bollywood theme party.

Karan on Tuesday night shared a string of photographs of their look from the party. One picture even had an embarrassed Shah Rukh photobombing, as Karan and Gauri posed for the camera.

“So breaking news! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal’s 90’s BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ it was for us! Gauri Khan channelled her inner Tina, Putlu channelled Anjali and me of course had to be RAHUL !!! Don’t miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation!” wrote Karan.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan played Rahul, Kajol was Anjali and Rani Mukerji essayed Tina. The film was a love triangle, and superstar Salman Khan had an extended guest appearance cameo.