Kangana to sue Filmfare for nominating her in Best Actress category

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has decided to sue Filmfare for nominating her for her work in biopic ‘Thalaivii’, in the upcoming edition of the Filmfare Awards.

The ‘Queen’ actress took to the story section of her Instagram and wrote a lengthy note stating the reason behind the decision.

She wrote, “I have banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for ‘Thalaivii’ (sic).”

“I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. it is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to [email protected] … thanks (sic),” Kangana added.

Kangana, who has four National Film Awards to her credit, is known for her straightforward attitude and speaking her mind.

Recently, the first look of actress Mahima Chaudhry from ‘Emergency’ was unveiled. The film will mark Kangana’s return to direction after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. The actress will double up as the lead character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.